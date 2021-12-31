Follow Maharashtra, curtail Governor’s powers on varsities: TN parties tell DMK

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), an ally of the DMK, and Makkal Needhi Maiam's Kamal Haasan want the government to redefine the powers of the Governor in state universities.

While MNM wants a Maharashtra-style bill stripping the governor of his powers to appoint vice-chancellors, the VCK wants the Tamil Nadu government to go a step forward and keep educational institutions completely away from 'political intervention'.

Maharashtra Assembly had earlier this week passed a bill curtailing the Governor’s power with respect to appointment of vice-chancellors. The new bill says the Governor will have to choose one person from a panel of five names suggested by a Search Committee appointed by the state government.

MNM demanded that the Tamil Nadu government appoint a committee of experts to examine the issue and pass a bill to amend provisions to redefine the scope of powers of the Governor with regard to state-funded universities. The party said redefining the scope of powers of the Governor will bode well for State autonomy and decentralisation of powers.

VCK general secretary and Villupuram MP D Ravikumar said there was no logic in the Governor functioning as the Chancellor of universities that have been established with funds from the state government. With Governors “being used by the BJP for political gains”, Ravikumar wanted the government to appoint academics as chancellors to universities.

“Why should Governor or a government be involved in the appointment of vice-chancellors of universities? There should be no political interference in the functioning of higher academic institutions,” the MP told DH.

The appointment of Mysuru-born M K Surappa as the vice-chancellor of the prestigious Anna University in 2018 by the then governor Banwarilal Purohit had triggered a major controversy on how a non-native of the state can head a varsity fully funded by the state government.

Watch the latest DH videos: