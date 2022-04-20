Follow-up on vaccination, Covid appropriate behaviour, Tamil Nadu government tells collectors

With Covid-19 cases showing a spurt in a few states like Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, the Tamil Nadu Government on Wednesday asked district collectors to follow up on six points, including ensuring mask compliance, vaccination, and test, tracing and treatment.

Principal Secretary (Health) Dr J Radhakrishnan wrote to district collectors highlighting that the daily cases in Delhi have increased to 632 on April 19 as compared to 82 on April 4 and noted that the trend is being noticed in states like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana.

Though Tamil Nadu is reporting less than 50 cases a day for the past few weeks, Radhakrishnan said isolated cases are still getting reported and the district machinery should monitor the trajectory of cases and also the test positivity rate at district and sub-district levels.

He asked them to follow up on six points such as the use of masks and follow-up of Covid appropriate behaviour, focus on vaccination, ensuring medical preparedness and monitoring hospital admissions, RT-PCR testing, tracing and treatment, and whole genomic sequencing.

“This direction of mask and Covid appropriate behaviour was never withdrawn and still in place. Not following of Covid appropriate behaviour in Hospital premises and among patients and visitors and also in public places and areas of crowding can compound the risk in case people come in contact with isolated positive cases,” Radhakrishnan said in the letter.

He also asked the collectors to continue driving about 40 lakh persons who are yet to get vaccinated for the first dose and 1.37 crore for the second dose and follow up those eligible for booster doses with a special focus on the elderly and co-morbid. “Line list of persons may be followed up and continued drives organized in areas with lower levels of vaccinations,” he added.

The top official said although hospital admissions in Tamil Nadu are at a very low level, there was a need to ensure that facilities, assets and equipment created and upgraded in various health facilities are maintained and kept in functional readiness though there is no immediate need.

“On testing – contacts, extended contacts and symptomatic case in all settings should be tested and positive should be isolated and treated depending on clinical signs as per the protocol,” he said.

Check out latest DH videos here