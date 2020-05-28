Following furore, TTD board drops all plans of disposing devotee donated properties

In the wake of a huge controversy and opposition to the sale of the Tirupati temple lands, the board of trustees has decided against disposing of the immovable properties donated by the devotees in any manner.

The resolution was made on Thursday in a meeting of the board of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, the trust that runs the celebrated Venkateshwara temple.

“We have also decided to set up a committee comprising of officials, intellectuals, heads of Hindu religious institutions and devotees to recommend on utilizing the unviable and encroached properties so as to act appropriately without hurting the devotee sentiments,” said YV Subba Reddy, TTD board chairman.

The revelation of TTD’s plans to auction some of the land parcels and other properties, donated by the devotees to the Lord, to accrue income has invited nationwide criticism.

In a damage control measure, the Jaganmohan Reddy government has on Monday issued an order suspending the TTD’s plans. The board has now rescinded its decision on the immovable properties, though maintaining that the plan was initiated and processed by the previous board of TTD, during the previous Chandrababu Naidu government.

The board has also decided to write to the state government to constitute an investigation committee on the entire episode to bring out actual facts, Subba Reddy said.

The chairman stated the TTD was fully geared to commence the Srivari darshan, once receiving the government’s green signal. "We have inspected the Vaikuntam Queue Complex compartments, the temple, laddu making areas etc. today to plan pilgrim darshan arrangements following social distancing restrictions, and open the temple once the lockdown ends", he said. The temple has been closed for pilgrims since March 20.

The board has also decided to develop a specialty children's hospital exclusively for pediatric medical care.

The five-hour-long conference was held first ever time in a virtual mode because of the COVID-19 pandemic situation. Except for a few like the chairman, executive officer and two local attendees present in the Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala, rest have attended the crucial meeting online. The board's 24 members hail from different states, including five from Karnataka.