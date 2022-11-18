TN: 2 doctors booked for causing death by negligence

Footballer’s death: 2 doctors booked for causing death by negligence in Tamil Nadu

Priya, a footballer, took her last breath at 7.15 am on Tuesday after she lay unconscious at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital

E t B Sivapriyan
E t B Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  • Nov 18 2022, 20:17 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2022, 20:17 ist
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin pays tribute to footballer R Priya. Credit: PTI Photo

Tamil Nadu Police have registered a case against two doctors who were accused of performing a botched surgery on a 17-year-old footballer leading to his death by negligence. An expert committee concluded that the two are among the five who are to be blamed for the loss of life. 

Sources said Dr K Somasundar and Dr Paul Ram Shankar of the Government Peripheral Hospital in Periyar Nagar, who are on the run, have been booked under Section 304 (A) of IPC which deals with causing death by negligence. The police had initially booked the duo under a section that deals with unnatural death.

The development comes as the two doctors filed an anticipatory bail before the Madras High Court apprehending arrest in the case, which was rejected. The doctors were placed under suspension on November 15, hours after the footballer died. 

An expert committee found out around five people can be blamed for the death. 

Anaesthetist, medical officer, CMO, and post-operative staff for the death.

Priya, a footballer, took her last breath at 7.15 am on Tuesday after she lay unconscious at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) following a botched surgery at a peripheral hospital in north Chennai. 

The college student underwent a surgery to repair her torn ligaments in her right knee on November 7 at the Government Peripheral Hospital in Periyar Nagar in north Chennai. However, the doctors who performed the surgery did not tie the band properly post the surgical procedure leading to issues in blood circulation.

“The arthroscopy procedure performed on Priya was not done in a proper manner and the girl was shifted to RGGGH on November 8 for further treatment. She was being treated and monitored by a team of doctors from various departments for the past few days. But she died due to severe complications in kidney and blood circulation,” Health Minister Ma Subramanian had said. 

