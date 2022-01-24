Forced conversion angle not figured in suicide probe, says Tamil Nadu minister

A probe conducted by the education department has made it clear that “forced conversion” as being alleged by BJP is not the reason for the suicide of a 17-year-old student, Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said on Monday, promising “impartial action” against those responsible for the minor girl’s death.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, the Minister said police has informed him that the girl in her dying declaration recorded before government authorities did not speak anything on forced conversion (to Christianity) by the warden of a hostel managed by a Christian missionary in Thanjavur.

Appealing to political parties like BJP not to “politicise the issue”, Poyyamozhi promised an “unbiased probe” and “impartial action” against those responsible for the girl’s suicide. The minister also took objection to the release of portions of a video that was shot before the girl’s death, saying the student was asked “provocative questions” by the interviewer who had “no right” to record such declarations.

Read | MLA says girl's suicide due to pressure on conversion, seeks CBI probe

A 17-year-old girl from Ariyalur who was studying in a Christian school and staying in the hostel attempted suicide on January 9 allegedly due to “torture” by her hostel warden who made her clean the hostel and do other chores. However, the BJP alleged that the girl was forced to convert to Christianity by the warden and that was the reason for her extreme step.

Poyyamozhi said the 62-year-old warden, who is now under arrest, had paid the school fees for the girl “several times” as her parents were unable to pay. “But she has been arrested as it is alleged that she (the warden) was responsible for the girl’s stress. The issue is being investigated. Whoever is responsible for the suicide will be punished. There shall be no doubt about this,” the minister said.

He also added that the Chief Education Officer (CEO) of Thanjavur district spoke to school students and alumni regarding the issue and forced conversion did not come up during the investigation by the department.

“The police have recorded the statement of the girl which will be submitted before the court,” Poyyamozhi said, adding that teachers should not ask children to do any work other than those related to studies and asserted that discrimination on religious or caste lines will not be allowed in schools.

BJP rejected the minister’s remarks, saying the education department would have coerced the students to rule out the forced conversion angle. “The minister would have threatened the students to say that religious conversion was not behind the student’s suicide. The BJP will not accept the statement of the minister,” senior BJP leader H Raja said.

The BJP, which has been maintaining that religious conversion was the reason behind the girl’s suicide, has held protests in Thanjavur and Chennai demanding action against the school. Party’s state unit chief K Annamalai had on Sunday demanded appropriate compensation to the family of the student and implementation of the anti-conversion law in Tamil Nadu.

