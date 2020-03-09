Foreigners sent away from Pongala festival in Thiruvananthapuram

Many foreigners who turned up for the renowned 'Pongala' festival of the Attukal Devi Temple in Kerala were sent back owing to the coronavirus alert.

Thousands of women devotees prepared 'Pongala' (sweet dishes) as offering to the goddess as part of the event, which even won records for the highest participation of women devotees.

Owing to the COVID-19 alert, the government had advised that foreigners and those who have any symptoms of illness should keep off from the gathering.

However, some foreign tourists turned up for the event. They were asked to return to the hotel rooms and action is likely to be taken against the hotel authorities as advisories were issued that the hotels should make arrangements for foreign guests to offer 'Pongala' on the hotel premises itself.