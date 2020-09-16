Man nabbed for making crude bombs to kill animals

Forest officials nab man for making crude bombs to kill animals

PTI
PTI, Coimbatore,
  • Sep 16 2020, 16:12 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2020, 16:12 ist

Forest officials on Wednesday apprehended a person who manufactures country bombs and weapons to use in hunting or killing wild animals that stray into farm land in rural areas and destroy produce, police said.

The officials seized a few country bombs, gun powder and other raw materials besides three crude pistols from his house, they said.

The country bombs are stuffed into fruits or meat and kept in the land and animals which bite them will get injured and their jaws torn off leading to a painful death, sources added.

There were more than two incidents recently where a cow and two dogs died in a similar manner.

