Former AIADMK minister arrested for reported assault of DMK cadre

Former AIADMK minister D Jayakumar was on Monday night arrested by Tamil Nadu police for allegedly assaulting a DMK cadre and parading him on the streets during the election to urban local bodies on Saturday.

Jayakumar, who was Fisheries Minister in the Edappadi K Palaniswami cabinet, was picked up by the Royapuram police from his residence based on a complaint filed by the DMK.

The complaint alleged that Jayakumar and his supporters attacked Naresh, a DMK cadre, tore his shirt and paraded him for “trying to cast a bogus vote.” A video of Jayakumar and his supporters parading him has gone viral on social media.

The arrest came hours after Chief Minister M K Stalin said the law will take its own course against Jayakumar. Former CM and AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami condemned the arrest wondering why the DMK was “punishing” the man who cast a bogus vote.

