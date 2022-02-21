Former AIADMK minister arrested for reported assault of DMK cadre

Ex AIADMK minister arrested for 'assault' of DMK cadre

The arrest came hours after Chief Minister M K Stalin said the law will take its own course against Jayakumar

E T B Sivapriyan
E T B Sivapriyan, Chennai,
  • Feb 21 2022, 21:54 ist
  • updated: Feb 21 2022, 21:54 ist
Former AIADMK minister D Jayakumar was on Monday night arrested by Tamil Nadu police for allegedly assaulting a DMK cadre and parading him on the streets during the election to urban local bodies on Saturday. 

Jayakumar, who was Fisheries Minister in the Edappadi K Palaniswami cabinet, was picked up by the Royapuram police from his residence based on a complaint filed by the DMK.  

The complaint alleged that Jayakumar and his supporters attacked Naresh, a DMK cadre, tore his shirt and paraded him for “trying to cast a bogus vote.” A video of Jayakumar and his supporters parading him has gone viral on social media. 

The arrest came hours after Chief Minister M K Stalin said the law will take its own course against Jayakumar. Former CM and AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami condemned the arrest wondering why the DMK was “punishing” the man who cast a bogus vote.

AIADMK
DMK
Tamil Nadu
India News

