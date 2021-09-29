Former AIADMK minister gets 5-year jail term for misappropriation of govt funds

Former AIADMK minister R Indira Kumari was on Wednesday sentenced to five years imprisonment after she was found guilty of misappropriating Rs 15 lakh while she was the Social Welfare Minister from 1991 to 1996.

Indira Kumari, who is a DMK member now, and her husband Babu were sentenced to five years in jail, while a former bureaucrat has been awarded three years in jail. Indira Kumari was accused of diverting funds to an organisation run by her husband when she was a minister in the J Jayalalithaa cabinet which was subsequently siphoned off.

After the judge of the special court for the trial of criminal cases related to lawmakers delivered the verdict, Indira Kumari, who was present in the court, complained of uneasiness and is now being treated at a hospital here.

Indira Kumari was accused of allotting Rs 15 lakh from government funds to a trust run by her husband for various activities. However, it was found that the trust siphoned off the allotted money and the schools that it said were benefitted never existed.

The case was registered in 1997, a year after the AIADMK lost the assembly elections. Though the charge sheet was filed in the 2000s, the judgement has taken over two decades.

Indira Kumari quit AIADMK and joined the DMK in 2006 in the presence of then party president M Karunanidhi.

