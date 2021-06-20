Former AIADMK minister M Manikandan arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly raping Malaysian woman

Former AIADMK minister M Manikandan was arrested in Bengaluru by Chennai City Police on Sunday for allegedly raping a Malaysian woman, causing miscarriage as well as for criminal intimidation.

He was evading arrest after Madras High Court had refused him anticipatory bail, Tamil Nadu Police told news agency ANI.

