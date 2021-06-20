Former AIADMK minister M Manikandan arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly raping Malaysian woman

Former AIADMK minister M Manikandan was arrested in Bengaluru by Chennai City Police on Sunday for allegedly raping a Malaysian woman, causing miscarriage as well as for criminal intimidation.
He was evading arrest after Madras High Court had refused him anticipatory bail, Tamil Nadu Police told news agency ANI.
More to follow...
