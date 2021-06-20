Ex-AIADMK minister arrested in B'luru over rape charge

Former AIADMK minister M Manikandan arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly raping Malaysian woman

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 20 2021, 08:59 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2021, 09:02 ist
Former AIADMK minister M Manikandan. Credit: Twitter Photo/DrManikandanofl

Former AIADMK minister M Manikandan was arrested in Bengaluru by Chennai City Police on Sunday for allegedly raping a Malaysian woman, causing miscarriage as well as for criminal intimidation.

He was evading arrest after Madras High Court had refused him anticipatory bail, Tamil Nadu Police told news agency ANI.

More to follow...

Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu
rape
Madras High Court
AIADMK

