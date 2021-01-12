Former AIADMK Minister P V Damodaran passes away

Former Tamil Nadu minister and senior AIADMK leader P V Damodaran died at a private hospital on Tuesday after a brief illness, party and hospital sources said.

Damodaran, 70, had represented Pongalur assembly constituency in the district and was the animal husbandry minister in the Jayalalithaa cabinet during 2001-06. He is survived by his wife.

The leader was admitted to the hospital a month ago with symptoms of Covid-19 but had tested negative. However, he was undergoing treatment for age-related illness and breathed his last following multiple organ failure, hospital sources said.