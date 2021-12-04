Former Andhra Pradesh CM Konijeti Rosaiah passes away

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Konijeti Rosaiah (88) passed away on Saturday morning.
He was a key figure in the Congress party and served as the Tamil Nadu governor. He was suffering from ill health for some time.
Rosaiah had a long stint as finance minister and presented 16 budgets.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Whackyverse: Mamata Banerjee, the slayer of giants
Wikipedia creator's iMac, 1st edit NFT up for auction
DH Radio | Can bike-taxis fill the connectivity gap?
Bengaluru's heritage: Stamped and delivered
Ship containers become homes
DH on Saturday | Read all stories here!
‘Today, it’s Munawar. Tomorrow, it can be us’
DH Toon | Truth shall triumph with terms & conditions!
A kinder, gentler Bengaluru, please