Former Andhra Pradesh CM Konijeti Rosaiah passes away

Rosaiah had a long stint as finance minister and presented 16 budgets

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Dec 04 2021, 09:36 ist
  • updated: Dec 04 2021, 09:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Konijeti Rosaiah (88) passed away on Saturday morning.

He was a key figure in the Congress party and served as the Tamil Nadu governor. He was suffering from ill health for some time.

Rosaiah had a long stint as finance minister and presented 16 budgets.

India News
Andhra Pradesh

