Former chairperson of Kerala Women's Commission Josephine dies

M C Josephine, a senior CPI(M) woman leader from Kerala died at Kannur on Sunday.

Josephine, 74, was attending the CPI(M) party congress at Kannur on Saturday, when she suffered a cardiac arrest. She was pronounced dead by Sunday noon.

Josephine's death has come as a shock for the party leaders since she was actively taking part in the party congress, which began on Wednesday.

A native of Ernakulam district, Josephine was a member of the central committee since 2002. Owing to the age limit she was exempted from the new central committee.

She had also served as Kerala Women's Commission chairperson from 2017 to 2021, but had to quit following controversy over her response to a woman who raised a domestic violence complaint to 'suffer it' as the complainant did not report to the police. She had also served as vice-president of the Democratic Women's Association and chairperson of Kerala State Women's Development Corporation.

