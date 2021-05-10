Former CM Palaniswami elected leader of AIADMK legislature party

The AIADMK on Monday announced that its co-coordinator K Palaniswami was elected leader of the legislature party.
"Party co-coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami has been elected Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly," the AIADMK tweeted which apparently meant that he has been chosen as the legislature party leader by party MLAs.
The meet of the newly-elected 66 MLAs went on for about three hours.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Researchers build tools to counter AI’s privacy threat
Lockdown: Karnataka sees exodus of students, workers
A glance at Assam's last five chief ministers
More Jerusalem clashes on eve of Israeli parade
I just need a faster car, says beaten Verstappen
Exotic South American Apple Snail discovered in Mumbai
Covid-19 rages in the world’s most vaccinated country