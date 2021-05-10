Palaniswami elected leader of AIADMK legislature party

Former CM Palaniswami elected leader of AIADMK legislature party

The meet of the newly-elected 66 MLAs went on for about three hours

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • May 10 2021, 14:53 ist
  • updated: May 10 2021, 14:53 ist
K Palaniswami. Credit: PTI Photo

The AIADMK on Monday announced that its co-coordinator K Palaniswami was elected leader of the legislature party.

"Party co-coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami has been elected Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly," the AIADMK tweeted which apparently meant that he has been chosen as the legislature party leader by party MLAs.

The meet of the newly-elected 66 MLAs went on for about three hours.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

AIADMK
Tamil Nadu
K Palaniswami

Related videos

What's Brewing

Researchers build tools to counter AI’s privacy threat

Researchers build tools to counter AI’s privacy threat

Lockdown: Karnataka sees exodus of students, workers

Lockdown: Karnataka sees exodus of students, workers

A glance at Assam's last five chief ministers

A glance at Assam's last five chief ministers

More Jerusalem clashes on eve of Israeli parade

More Jerusalem clashes on eve of Israeli parade

I just need a faster car, says beaten Verstappen

I just need a faster car, says beaten Verstappen

Exotic South American Apple Snail discovered in Mumbai

Exotic South American Apple Snail discovered in Mumbai

Covid-19 rages in the world’s most vaccinated country

Covid-19 rages in the world’s most vaccinated country

 