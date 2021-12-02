Former CPM MLA arraigned in Kasargod murder case

A former CPM MLA from Kasargod was named an accused in the murder of two Youth Congress workers in Kasargod of Kerala. KV Kunhiraman, a former MLA of Uduma and senior party leader of the district, was arraigned as the 20th accused in the case.

The CBI, which recently took over the investigation into the 2019 incident on the basis of a court order, decided to arraign Kunhiraman, besides nine others, including local leaders of the party.

The CPM district leadership reiterated its earlier stand that the party has no connection with the killings. The Left-front government in Kerala had vehemently opposed the plea for a CBI probe into the murder.

Sources said that Kunhiraman was allegedly found to have helped those who carried out the killings.

On Thursday, five persons, including the former MLA, were also arraigned in the case. Some of the accused were earlier made prosecution witnesses by the Kerala Police team that probed the case. The CBI on Wednesday arrested five persons, including a party branch secretary of the locality, identified as Rajesh.

Youth Congress workers Kripesh and Sarathlal were killed by a gang on February 17, 2019. The Kerala Police that probed concluded that personal rivalry led to the murder and filed a charge sheet against 14 persons, including local CPM activists.

However, the parents of the deceased approached court seeking a CBI probe alleging that the police investigation was not fair. The Left-front government spent around Rs 85 lakh from the state exchequer for hiring senior lawyers for fighting against the plea of the parents of the deceased for a CBI probe in the case.

