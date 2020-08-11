Former ISRO scientist given Rs 1.3 crore compensation

ISRO former scientist Nambi Narayanan was paid a compensation of Rs. 1.3 crore by Kerala government on Tuesday.

Narayanan was earlier implicated by the police in an espionage case, which was later proved false. A local court-ordered compensation to Narayanan and the amount was fixed at Rs. 1.3 crore following a settlement initiated by the state government.

He was earlier paid a compensation of Rs. 50 lakh as per an order of the Supreme Court and another Rs. 10 lakh as per National Human Rights Commission recommendation.

The ISRO spy case that surfaced in 1994 pertained to allegations that certain official secrets and documents of ISRO were leaked out by some scientists through two Maldivian women.