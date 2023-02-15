Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy stable

Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy’s health condition is stable and he is recovering well, said a statement from HCG Hospitals, where he is undergoing treatment for cancer.

After a comprehensive evaluation, the hospital has determined that immunotherapy would be the best course of initial treatment for Chandy and he would be re-evaluated soon based on the outcome, the statement said.

It added that chemotherapy was not being initiated considering Chandy’s age and performance status.

“The hospital’s senior medical team, including oncologists, surgeons, pathologists, genomic experts and radiologists, have developed a customised treatment plan,” the hospital statement said.