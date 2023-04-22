Ex-Kerala Cong leader Johnny Nellore launches new party

Former Kerala Congress leader Johnny Nellore announces new political party

At a press meet called here to announce the new party, Augustine said they will approach the Election Commission soon

PTI
PTI, Kochi
  Apr 22 2023, 17:54 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2023, 17:54 ist
Former MLA Johnny Nellore. Credit: Facebook/ @johny.nelloor1

Former MLA Johnny Nellore, who had recently resigned from the Kerala Congress party, on Saturday announced a new political outfit- National Progressive Party (NPP).

While former member of the National Minorities Commission V V Augustine is the Chairman, Nellore will function as the working chairman of the NPP.

At a press meet called here to announce the new party, Augustine said they will approach the Election Commission soon to register the name and the flag of NPP.

"We are not against any political party. We don't have any particular affinity towards Congress, CPI(M) or BJP. We have an independent outlook," Augustine told reporters.

He, however, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the prominent leaders of the world and NPP will meet him to raise the party's demands for protecting farmers' interests.

Nellore said more people will join NPP in the coming days.

Nellore, a prominent leader of the Kerala Congress, had on April 19, resigned from it as well as the Congress-led opposition UDF to float a "national-level" party which he claimed, would work for farmers' interests.

The formation of the new party by Nelloor is being viewed by many as a move to join the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and help the saffron party to gain a foothold in the southern state where it has no MLAs or MPs.

