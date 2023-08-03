Former Kerala sub-judge surrenders in court

Former Kerala sub-judge surrenders in case related to remarks against journo

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Aug 03 2023, 23:11 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2023, 23:11 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A retired sub-judge in Kerala reportedly surrendered before a local court in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday in connection with a case pertaining to obscene remarks against a woman journalist. 

According to sources, retired judge S Sudeep surrendered before a magistrate court and sought bail. He was also granted bail. 

Asianet News executive editor Sindhu Suryakumar had filed a petition against the retired judge for a social media post. The Cantonment police in Thiruvananthapuram had registered a case against him last month. 

Sudeep had earlier faced action from Kerala High Court for critical remarks on social media. 
 

