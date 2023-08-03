Former Kerala sub-judge surrenders in case related to remarks against journo

A retired sub-judge in Kerala reportedly surrendered before a local court in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday in connection with a case pertaining to obscene remarks against a woman journalist.

According to sources, retired judge S Sudeep surrendered before a magistrate court and sought bail. He was also granted bail.

Asianet News executive editor Sindhu Suryakumar had filed a petition against the retired judge for a social media post. The Cantonment police in Thiruvananthapuram had registered a case against him last month.

Sudeep had earlier faced action from Kerala High Court for critical remarks on social media.

