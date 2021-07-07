Former Sivagiri Mutt head Swami Prakashananda passes away

Swami Prakashananda, the former head of the Sivagiri Mutt at Varkala on the suburbs of Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram, died at the age of 99 on Wednesday.

As president of Sree Narayana Dharma Sangham Trust of Sivagiri, Prakashananda played a key role in spreading the preaching of social reformer Sree Narayana Guru internationally and thereby brought international attention to Sivagiri.

Born in Kollam district, Prakashananda joined the Mutt at the age of 23. He took over as the head of the Sivagiri Mutt amidst power tussle among the saints over the administration of the mutt, which even resulted in a police action in 1994. He had observed 'Maun Vrat' (vow of silence) for nearly nine years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his condolence message that Prakashananda was a beacon of knowledge and spirituality. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan were among the other prominent personalities who condoled over his death.

Prakashananda was not keeping well for quite sometime and he breathed his last at a hospital in Varkala. He was laid to rest at Sivagiri by evening.