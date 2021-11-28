Former Tamil Nadu chief minister's aide held in job scam case

Tamil Nadu Police on Sunday arrested G Mani, a personal assistant of former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 17 lakh promising a youth a government job.

Mani, a native of Salem district and a PA to Palaniswami, was arrested from a hideout following a complaint filed by G Tamilselvan, an engineer from Neyveli. The complainant alleged that Mani had taken Rs 17 lakh promising him a government job when the party was in power. He also alleged that K Selvakumar, an AIADMK functionary, was also involved in the case.

Since he did not get the job, Tamilselvan demanded the money from Mani, who is understood to have returned Rs 4 lakh. When pressed about the remaining amount, Mani allegedly threatened him. Tamilselvan filed the complaint in October, following which Mani and Selvakumar were on the run.

Also Read — India falls to 82nd spot in global bribery risk ranking

The Salem District Crime Branch arrested Mani from Omalur, near Salem, while Selvakumar is still at large. Mani had approached a district court seeking anticipatory bail in the case apprehending arrest.

Police said that Mani is believed to have duped many people of lakhs of rupees by promising them government jobs. Mani and Selvakumar have been booked under sections 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code.

Over the past few months, there have been multiple graft complaints against AIADMK ministers and their aides after the DMK came into power.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: