Former Telangana CS Somesh Kumar reports to AP government, keeps options open

Former Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Thursday reported to Andhra Pradesh chief secretary, following the Telangana high court order and directive of the central Department of Personnel and Training.

However, the 1989 batch IAS officer, who has tenure till the end of this year, is reportedly considering voluntary retirement and accepting an adviser position in the K Chandrasekhar Rao government in Telangana.

Somesh reported to Andhra Pradesh chief secretary KS Jawahar Reddy and completed the joining formalities. He later called on Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy at the latter's camp office at Amaravati.

Relieving him from the Telangana service following the court orders on Tuesday, the DoPT gave Somesh time till Thursday to report to his allocated home cadre Andhra Pradesh.

Talking to reporters, Somesh said that he has complied with the central government orders and that he has to take up any post allocated by the AP government.

Somesh indicated that he is open to the offer of an adviser post in Telangana.

Following the 2014 Andhra Pradesh bifurcation, Kumar, along with several other All India Service officers, were allocated to residual Andhra Pradesh by the Pratyush Sinha Committee that administered the distribution of the AIS officers between the two Telugu states.

However, Kumar challenged the decision in the Central Administrative Tribunal which in 2016 quashed his AP state allotment.

DoPT, the central watchdog monitoring the service conditions, postings, transfers, etc of AIS officers, approached the Telangana high court in 2017 challenging the CAT order.

The Telangana BJP has alleged that Somesh was made the CS by chief minister KCR for his political gains and vested interests, even as his cadre allocation case was pending before the court.

“Somesh has throughout worked as a TRS agent. He has the dubious distinction of having attended a TRS party office inauguration programme along with Chief Minister KCR. His exit from Telangana is very welcome,” said Marri Shashidhar Reddy, one of the senior most Congress leaders in Telangana who had recently joined the BJP.