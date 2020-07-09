Former UAE consulate employee denies involvement in smuggling

A former employee of the UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram, who is facing probe in connection with bid to smuggle 30 kilogram gold under cover of diplomatic baggage, has alleged that she enquired about the baggage with the customs officials as per the instruction of the consulate officials.

It was in an anticipatory bail plea filed before the Kerala High Court that Swapna Suresh, a former executive secretary to the consul general, maintained that she acted as per the instructions of a senior official of the consulate to clear the baggage. She claimed that even as she quit the job at the consulate, the consulate used to seek her service for various matters.

The customs officials had reportedly sought permission from MEA for taking the statement of an official of the consulate to whom the baggage was addressed.

Meanwhile, a voice clip, purported to be that of Swapna, came out on Thursday in which she denied her alleged involvement in gold smuggling and nexus with Kerala Chief Minister's office.