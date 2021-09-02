Four fishermen die as boat capsizes in Kerala

At least 10 people were rescued, and the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals

Four fishermen died after their boat capsized in the sea, off Kollam coast, in Kerala on Thursday.

Police sources said the rough tide was prima facie considered to be the cause for the incident. Some fishermen were also injured, and the fishing boat was damaged.

Local sources said the fishing boat with around 15 fishermen ventured into the sea in the morning. As the boat reached hardly one nautical mile, it capsized following unexpected high tide. Fishermen on other boats carried out the rescue operation. At least 10 people were rescued, and the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals.

The deceased hailed from nearby localities.

Fisheries Minister Saji Cheriyan visited the spot and assured assistance to the families of the deceased. A detailed probe is also likely to be ordered into the incident.

