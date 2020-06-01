Four fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Puducherry, tally rises to 49

Four fresh coronavirus cases were reported in Puducherry taking the number of infections in the union territory to 49, a top Health department official said on Monday.

Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar appealed to people to strictly adhere to the lockdown norms such as maintaining social distancing, wearing of masks and voluntary isolation as there were fears over a rise in number of cases following easing of restrictions.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

He said four positive cases were reported here last night, taking the total number of positive cases to 49.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

There were 46 COVID-19 cases as of Sunday and one patient hailing from neighbouring Kurumbapet was discharged after recovery reducing the tally to 45.

"We tested samples of 51 persons and found four of them to be positive and they were admitted to hospital for treatment and this had now led to an increase in the number of cases to 49," Mohan Kumar said.

They included a couple who had come into contact with their close relative and contracted the infection necessitating their admission to the hospital here.

COVID-19 Pandemic Tracker: 15 countries with the highest number of coronavirus cases, deaths

The Director of Health said with the easing of slew of curbs from today there would be possibility of more patients knocking at the doors of the hospital for treatment.

"It is for the people to become aware of the prevailing situation. They should avoid being part of crowd, wear masks and maintain social distancing," he said.