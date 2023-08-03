Four Karnataka police officials detained in Kerala

Four Karnataka police officials detained in Kerala over allegations of taking money from cheating case accused

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Aug 03 2023, 10:27 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2023, 10:27 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Four police officials, including an inspector, have been detained by the Kerala police following allegations of taking money from a cheating case accused. 

Police sources said that the team from Karnataka came down to Kochi on August 1 to arrest two persons in connection with a cheating case in Karnataka.

The Karnataka police team allegedly took Rs. 3.95 from the two illegally. Based on a complaint in this regard, the Kalamassery police in Kochi took the four into custody on Wednesday evening. 

Assistant Commissioner of Police Baby P V told DH that the state police was in touch with the Karnataka police to verify the details of the police officials in custody and their purpose of visit to Kochi. Based on that further action would be initiated. A case was already registered. 

Police said that the identity of those detained could be revealed only after verification. 

There were unconfirmed reports that the police team was from Whitefield. 

