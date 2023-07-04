4 migrant workers die in wall collapse incident in TN

Four migrant workers killed in wall collapse incident in TN

PTI
PTI, Coimbatore,
  • Jul 04 2023, 22:31 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2023, 22:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

Four migrant labourers engaged in construction work here were killed on Tuesday in a wall collapse incident, police said.

The workers died after portions of the compound wall collapsed and fell on them on the premises of a private college here. A senior police official here said a worker was from West Bengal and three others too were migrant labourers, adding a probe was on.

The incident happened during the construction of a fresh compound wall, close to an existing wall.

India News
Tamil Nadu
Coimbatore

