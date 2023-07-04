Four migrant workers killed in wall collapse incident in TN

Four migrant labourers engaged in construction work here were killed on Tuesday in a wall collapse incident, police said.
The workers died after portions of the compound wall collapsed and fell on them on the premises of a private college here. A senior police official here said a worker was from West Bengal and three others too were migrant labourers, adding a probe was on.
The incident happened during the construction of a fresh compound wall, close to an existing wall.
