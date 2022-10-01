4 minors in gangrape case to be tried as adults in Hyd

Four minors in gangrape case to be tried as adults in Hyderabad

Six people -- an 18-year-old and five CCL (child in conflict with law) were apprehended in connection with the teen gangrape case.

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Oct 01 2022, 09:06 ist
  • updated: Oct 01 2022, 09:06 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Four minors accused in the Jubilee Hills gangrape case in Hyderabad in May can be tried as adults in view of the grave nature of their offence, a Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) said on Friday.

The fifth accused, also a minor, would continue to be treated as one, as the offence alleged against him was not heinous. Police had already filed the charge-sheet in the case. Six people -- an 18-year-old and five CCL (child in conflict with law) were apprehended in connection with the teen gangrape case.

Also Read | Girl gang-raped, sold for Rs 50k in Bihar, 3 held

Five of them were involved in the sexual assault of the 17-year-old girl on May 28. All the six are currently on bail. The teenage girl, who visited a pub for a day-time party, was allegedly sexually assaulted in a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) after the 18-year-old and five CCLs had offered to drop her home in the vehicle.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Crimes against women
Rapes
India News
Hyderabad

What's Brewing

Where are the sports dramas in Kannada?

Where are the sports dramas in Kannada?

Smart designs for your car park

Smart designs for your car park

Whackyverse | Jodo dojo

Whackyverse | Jodo dojo

The uncertain life of a street artist

The uncertain life of a street artist

Open Sesame | Iran protests

Open Sesame | Iran protests

Gandhi, a man of many abilities

Gandhi, a man of many abilities

You need to be consistent to stay relevant: Madhuri

You need to be consistent to stay relevant: Madhuri

DH Toon | Vote here for Congress president

DH Toon | Vote here for Congress president

 