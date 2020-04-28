Four more test positive for coronavirus in North Kerala

Four more coronavirus cases in North Kerala; 2.75 lakh NRIs register for returning

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Apr 28 2020, 20:04 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2020, 20:04 ist
Representative image/PTI Photo

Four more COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala on Tuesday, with three in Kannur district and one at Kasargod. Four infected persons got recovered also, two each in Kasargod and Kannur.

No fresh cases were reported from Kottayam and Idukki districts that were witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases over the last couple of days.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Meanwhile, the number of Malayali NRIs who registered on an online facility launched by the Kerala government on Sunday reached 2.75 lakh.

Malayalis from over 150 countries registered on the portal.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

The online registration was initiated by the Kerala government for making screening and quarantine facilities for the returnees. Already the government decided the quarantining and observation plans. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
NRI
Kerala
Malayalis
kannur
Kasargod

What's Brewing

'Arthritis drug shows promise in severe COVID-19 cases'

'Arthritis drug shows promise in severe COVID-19 cases'

IT services companies to suspend hiring this year: Pai

IT services companies to suspend hiring this year: Pai

Coronavirus: $90 bn could protect 700 mn poor, says UN

Coronavirus: $90 bn could protect 700 mn poor, says UN

India's rating could come under pressure: Fitch

India's rating could come under pressure: Fitch

'2021 Olympics to be cancelled if pandemic not over'

'2021 Olympics to be cancelled if pandemic not over'

 