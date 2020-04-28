Four more coronavirus cases in North Kerala; 2.75 lakh NRIs register for returning

Four more COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala on Tuesday, with three in Kannur district and one at Kasargod. Four infected persons got recovered also, two each in Kasargod and Kannur.

No fresh cases were reported from Kottayam and Idukki districts that were witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases over the last couple of days.

Meanwhile, the number of Malayali NRIs who registered on an online facility launched by the Kerala government on Sunday reached 2.75 lakh.

Malayalis from over 150 countries registered on the portal.

The online registration was initiated by the Kerala government for making screening and quarantine facilities for the returnees. Already the government decided the quarantining and observation plans.