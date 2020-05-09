Four more die of COVID19 in Tamil Nadu,toll now 44; 526 test positive

Four COVID-19 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu on Saturday with the state recording 526 more positive cases, taking the total number to 6,535, the health department said.

The deceased were all women with three hailing from the city and one from Ramanathapuram. With this, the death toll has gone up to 44, a health department bulletin said.

Of the total 526 positive cases, Chennai continued to lead in the number with 279 followed by Villupuram 67 and Chengalpattu at 40.

The bulletin said 1,867 positive cases are linked to Chennai's Koyambedu market,identified as a hotspot.

While Chennai has 3,330 cases till date, 10 districts in Tamil Nadu have witnessed the number of positive cases crossing the three-digit mark.

According to the bulletin, 1,824 patients have been discharged after treatment.