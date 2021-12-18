Four more Omicron cases reported in Kerala

The fresh cases include a 17 year old boy who came down from UK

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Dec 18 2021, 22:11 ist
  • updated: Dec 18 2021, 22:11 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Four more persons in Kerala were found to be infected with the Omicron variant of Covid on Saturday, taking the total Omicron tally in the state to eleven.

The fresh cases include a 17 year old boy who came down from UK to Thiruvananthapuram along with his parents. The other three infected came from Tunisia, Tanzania and Kenya.

Meanwhile, 3297 new Covid cases were reported in the state on Saturday taking the total active cases to 31,901.

