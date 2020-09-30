Four more succumb to Covid-19 infection in Puducherry

Four more people died of coronavirus in Puducherry on Wednesday, taking the toll in the union territory to 521. Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a release that 491 fresh cases were reported after examination of 4,938 samples during last 24 hours ending 10 am on Wednesday pushing the caseload to 27,544.

Follow live updates on the Covid-19 pandemic here

He said 458 patients recovered and were discharged during last 24 hours from hospitals.

The fatality rate was 1.89 per cent while the recovery rate was 80.14 per cent. Kumar said 1.84 lakh samples have been tested so far and it was found that 1.53 lakh samples out of them were negative and result of the examination of remaining samples was awaited.

Of the total 27,544 Covid-19 cases, there were 4,949 active while the number of patients who recovered and were discharged were 22,074. The fatalities were 521. While three of the four people who died of infection hailed from Puducherry, the remaining one patient died at the Government hospital in Karaikal, the Director said.

Most of the deceased had co-morbidities and they were in the age group ranging between 44 and 67 years. While Puducherry region reported 382 new cases out of the total 491 fresh cases, Karaikal had 76 new cases, Yanam 23 and Mahe 10, the official noted.