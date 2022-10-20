Four police personnel suspended over custodial torture

Four police personnel suspended over custodial torture

The incident that took place in August came into light recently after the two brothers, Vishnu, aged 30, and Vignesh, 25, filed complaint

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS,
  • Oct 20 2022, 22:56 ist
  • updated: Oct 20 2022, 22:56 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Four police personnel have been suspended in connection with custodial torture of two brothers in Kerala's Kollam district.

The incident that took place in August came into light recently after the two brothers, Vishnu, aged 30, and Vignesh, 25, filed complaint after which political parties, including ruling parties, staged protests. following that, circle inspector K Vinod and three other police officials of Kilikolloor police station were suspended on Thursday.

The two alleged that they had been implicated in fake drug peddling case and subjected to severe custodial torture. The police summoned Vignesh to the station for the release of one of his friends on bail. But since it was drug peddling case he refused to take him on bail. This led to an altercation with police official and subsequently the brothers were roughed up and fake cases were allegedly slapped on them.

Vishnu is a service personnel while Vignesh was a CPM worker and awaiting recruitment to police.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kerala
India News

What's Brewing

In Pics | UK Prime Ministers with shortest tenures

In Pics | UK Prime Ministers with shortest tenures

Why drones different threat for Ukraine than missiles

Why drones different threat for Ukraine than missiles

Explained | Halal certification for meat, other items

Explained | Halal certification for meat, other items

Kashmir's upper reaches receive season’s first snowfall

Kashmir's upper reaches receive season’s first snowfall

JWST renders Pillars of Creation with new depth

JWST renders Pillars of Creation with new depth

 