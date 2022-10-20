Four police personnel suspended over custodial torture

Four police personnel have been suspended in connection with custodial torture of two brothers in Kerala's Kollam district.

The incident that took place in August came into light recently after the two brothers, Vishnu, aged 30, and Vignesh, 25, filed complaint after which political parties, including ruling parties, staged protests. following that, circle inspector K Vinod and three other police officials of Kilikolloor police station were suspended on Thursday.

The two alleged that they had been implicated in fake drug peddling case and subjected to severe custodial torture. The police summoned Vignesh to the station for the release of one of his friends on bail. But since it was drug peddling case he refused to take him on bail. This led to an altercation with police official and subsequently the brothers were roughed up and fake cases were allegedly slapped on them.

Vishnu is a service personnel while Vignesh was a CPM worker and awaiting recruitment to police.