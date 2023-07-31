Foxconn ties up with IIT-M, Tamil Nadu govt to promote innovation

Taiwanese electronics major Foxconn Technology Group, the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M), and the Tamil Nadu government on Monday signed a tripartite agreement to support research and development capabilities, promote innovation, collaborate in knowledge sharing and to further best practices in advanced technologies.

The MoU was signed between Foxconn Chairman Young Liu, IIT-M Director Prof V Kamakoti, and Industries Minister T R B Raaja on Monday. Liu, who is on a visit to India, spent about 2.5 hours at the sprawling IIT-M campus and at the IIT-M Research Park, visiting the labs and learning about the research and development activities of the institute.

Foxconn, a key Apple supplier, has a significant presence in Tamil Nadu with its Sriperumbudur plant assembling the flagship iPhone 13 and iPhone 14. The company is not just expanding the above facility, but has pledged fresh investment in a mobile component manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu, besides promising investments in Telangana and Karnataka.

Sources said Liu, who stresses R&D, made it a point to visit the IIT-M campus and the Research Park to help promote innovation and foster partnerships in advanced technologies.

“Foxconn has interests in diverse sectors, and they plan to make their debut in electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing and artificial intelligence (AI). So, the company chairman was keen on visiting the campus and wanted to know about the research in various key sectors,” a source in the know told DH.

In a brief and rare interaction with the media, Liu said Foxconn can collaborate with the TN Government on research and development besides investing in the state in the electronics sector. An official said the agreement covers training the workforce among a host of things, including knowledge sharing.

The official said the MoU enables Foxconn to support the development of research and development capabilities in partnership with IIT-Madras for Tamil Nadu to improve the skills and industry-readiness of the talent pool for the evolving needs of the electronics industry.

The agreement will also help the TN Government share knowledge and best practices in higher order talent and workforce development, the official added.