Free vaccines for all in Tamil Nadu as state sees 12,652 new Covid-19 cases

Covid-19 vaccine for those between 18 and 45 years of age in Tamil Nadu will be administered free of cost by the state government from May 1 at vaccination camps, even as the state recorded its single biggest spike by reporting 12,652 fresh cases on Thursday.

After a review meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan, the government said achieving 60% herd immunity was the goal, and announced a comprehensive plan to carry out vaccination for those above the age of 18 and under 45.

A statement issued after the meeting said the vaccine will be administered free of cost at all government-owned facilities and camps to be organised by the state.

The statement said construction workers, migrant workers, retail traders, those working in the market, employees of transport corporations, government staff, teachers, and auto drivers will be vaccinated on a priority basis.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had in October last year announced that the vaccines will be administered free of cost. Thursday's statement said vaccination camps will be organised across the state from May 1 to ensure all are vaccinated.

It also said the number of RT-PCR tests being conducted will be increased as part of the efforts to detect the infection and contain the spread of the virus.

The state has been testing over 1.10 lakh samples at 263 laboratories run by the state government and private hospitals.

On Thursday, the state recorded 12,652 fresh cases, taking the number of active cases to 89,428. As many as 59 persons lost their lives to Covid-19 on Thursday, taking the death toll to 13,317.

The government also said there was no shortage of oxygen for the treatment of patients as it maintained that enough supply of oxygen is available in the state.