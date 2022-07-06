Freedom fighter P Gopinathan Nair dies at age 100

Gandhian Gopinathan Nair dies at age 100

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath
  • Jul 06 2022, 00:09 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2022, 00:09 ist

Freedom fighter P Gopinathan Nair, popularly known as Gandhian Gopinathan Nair, died at the age of 100 in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

A native of Thiruvananthapuram, Nair had met Gandhi several times from a young age. He got attracted to Gandhi's ideologies and was actively involved in the freedom struggle. He was honoured with Padma Shri in 2016.

Nair played a key role in ensuring peace in Kerala during communal tensions. His initiatives to bring peace at Marad in Kozhikode district following communal tensions leading to the killing of many in 2002 was widely appreciated.
 

