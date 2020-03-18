Fresh COVID-19 case in Telangana, number goes up to six

Fresh COVID-19 case in Telangana, number goes up to six

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Mar 18 2020, 14:45pm ist
  • updated: Mar 18 2020, 14:45pm ist
Visitors wear masks as prevention against coronavirus, at Charminar in Hyderabad, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (PTI Photo)

 A fresh coronavirus case has been reported in Telangana on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to six.

The person, who tested positive for the virus, came from the United Kingdom, official sources said, adding that further details would be shared later.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

The Telangana government on Saturday announced a number of measures, including the closure of all educational institutions, coaching centres and summer campstill March 31, to prevent the spread of the virus in the state.

Board exams, however, would be held as per schedule.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Telangana
COVID-19
Coronavirus
India
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

103-year-old woman in Iran beats coronavirus: Report

103-year-old woman in Iran beats coronavirus: Report

Prisoners make masks in Bihar town to fight COVID-19

Prisoners make masks in Bihar town to fight COVID-19

Tripura maid raped in Bengaluru apartment, suspect held

Tripura maid raped in Bengaluru apartment, suspect held

COVID-19: NRAI issues advisory to shut restaurants

COVID-19: NRAI issues advisory to shut restaurants

 