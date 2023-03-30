FSSAI withdraws its 'dahi' directive, says can use 'curd' or regional terms

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Thursday withdrew its branding directive for curd sachets with its Hindi name 'dahi' after widespread resistance to the order.

"As many representations were received recently on ommission of the term 'curd' from the standards of fermented milk products, it has been decided that FBOs may use the term curd along with any other designation (prevalant regional common name) in bracket on the label," the FSSAI release said.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu's state-run Aavin said it will not use the Hindi term 'Dahi' in its printed sachets, as directed by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and that it would only stick to the Tamil word 'tayir' to denote the product.

With the directive covering the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), which sells products such as milk, curd, ghee and sweets under the brand name Nandini, JD(S) leader and former state Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy wondered if it was an attempt to 'hijack' Nandini products.

While TN Chief Minister M K Stalin slammed the move as an attempt to "impose Hindi", Dairy Development Minister SM Nasar admitted the government had received a letter asking it to implement the directive before August. The BJP's state unit also wanted the FSSAI to withdraw the notification.

(With PTI inputs)