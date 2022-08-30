Functioning of state-funded universities should be in 'sync' with government policies: Stalin

Defending the legislation that snatches the power of appointing vice-chancellors to state-funded universities from the Governor, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday sent an unequivocal message to heads of such institutions that their functioning should be “in sync” with the policies of the state government.

In his address at a meeting of vice-chancellors of state-run universities, Stalin reiterated the state government’s opposition to NEP and competitive exams like NEET.

“The state government is prepared to develop the universities further because we feel it is our responsibility. At the same time, the universities should function according to the policies of the state government…your functioning should reflect the policies of the state government and I ask vice-chancellors to follow this,” Stalin said, in a clear message that they were not under any obligation to listen to Governor R N Ravi.

Stalin’s message to the vice-chancellors comes amid a concerted campaign by the Governor asking universities to adopt the Centre’s National Education Policy (NEP), which the state government opposes, and indirectly batting for a three-language formula.

Ravi, in his capacity, has been chairing meetings with vice-chancellors much to the discomfiture of the ruling DMK and its allies who have accused him of trying to propagate Hindutva in Tamil Nadu.

On the legislation passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly on stripping the governor’s powers in appointment of VCs, now pending before the Raj Bhavan, Stalin said his government introduced such a bill as this concerns the rights of state government and powers of the state universities. “It is the duty of an elected government,” he added.

Stalin said Tamil Nadu is opposed to NEET, not due to fear but because it serves as a “stumbling block” instead of serving as a “ladder.” He also said the Dravidian governments in the state have always laid much stress on equality in education while crediting them for launching 19 universities after 1967.

“Education should decide or set the qualifications. To say one should be qualified to pursue education is the biggest injustice of this century. That is why we are opposing NEET. We also oppose the NEP. The Constitution has given rights to every citizen to develop a scientific temper. Universities should introduce new courses and syllabus,” the CM said.

Talking about steps being taken by his government to encourage research, Stalin said an amount of Rs 50 crore will be allotted every year to allow UG and PG graduates to undertake research on various topics. The government will soon launch a CM Research Fellowship and Faculty Development Programme as part of its efforts.

The DMK government introduced the legislation in the assembly after complaining that the Governor doesn’t even consult the state government, which funds the universities, before appointing vice-chancellors. The bill seeks to transfer the power of appointing the VCs from the governor to the state government.