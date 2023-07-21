G Kishan Reddy takes charge as Telangana BJP president

G Kishan Reddy takes charge as Telangana BJP president

Reddy replaced Karimnagar Lok Sabha MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Jul 21 2023, 13:26 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2023, 15:00 ist
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy. Credit: Twitter/@ANI

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy on Friday formally took charge as Telangana BJP President here, party sources said.

He replaced Karimnagar Lok Sabha MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Also Read: India committed to sustainable, green tourism, says G Kishan Reddy at UNWTO

Before taking over charge at the party's office, Reddy offered prayers at Sri Bhagyalakshmi temple adjacent to Charminar.

Along with other senior leaders, he garlanded the statues of Dr BR Ambedkar and others.

Earlier this month, seeking to put an end to internal wrangling and protracted media speculation on the developments in the BJP, the party's central leadership appointed Kishan Reddy as the state party chief in place of Sanjay Kumar.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Telangana
India News
Indian Politics
G Kishan Reddy
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

Barbenheimer clash: Other movies that came on same day

Barbenheimer clash: Other movies that came on same day

Daughter returns from Dubai carrying 10 kg tomatoes

Daughter returns from Dubai carrying 10 kg tomatoes

Prabhas, Deepika's 'Project K' titled 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Prabhas, Deepika's 'Project K' titled 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Mount Kailash to become accessible from India soon

Mount Kailash to become accessible from India soon

B’luru dresses up for ‘Barbenheimer’ weekend

B’luru dresses up for ‘Barbenheimer’ weekend

Dating trends: Speedy, conscious, blindfolded...

Dating trends: Speedy, conscious, blindfolded...

New Kerala fish species attracts DiCaprio’s attention

New Kerala fish species attracts DiCaprio’s attention

Big tech algorithms killing kids’ sense of discovery

Big tech algorithms killing kids’ sense of discovery

 