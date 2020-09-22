Galwan martyr Havaldar Palani’s wife inducted into Tamil Nadu government service

Vanathi Devi, the wife of Havaldar K Palani, who was killed in a violent clash with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in the Union Territory of Ladakh in June, was on Tuesday handed over appointment order in the rank of junior assistant by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Palaniswami handed over the appointment order to Devi at the Ramanathapuram district collectorate, where he conducted a review meeting. Immediately after Palani’s death on June 15, Palaniswami had announced Rs 20 lakh as solatium, and that a family member will be given a job based on their educational qualification.

She has been appointed in the rank of junior assistant in the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Department. Devi has two children.

Palani, who joined the Indian Army at the age of 18 and had been in service for the past 20 years, hailed from Kadukalur village in Tiruvadanai taluk of the backward Ramanathapuram district.