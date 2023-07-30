Gang waylays car on national higway in Kerala, flees with Rs 4.5 crore from occupants

A brazen heist unfolded when a gang blocked a highway at Puthussery near here, waylaid a car going towards Malappuram and attacked the passengers before decamping with Rs 4.5 crore cash in their possession, police said.
The dramatic scenes happened at the crack of dawn on Saturday when a gang strategically parked a large truck on the national highway and blocked the car.
The incident, which played out like heist scenes in movies, came to light after the three passengers who were attacked approached the Kasaba police station in Palakkad district on Saturday night.
Read | Karnataka: Boy kills mother's friend after he discovers they grew close
According to their complaint, a gang comprising around 15 members, blocked the national highway with a truck and stopped the car around 3 am on Saturday.
"Following this, a gang came in multiple cars, attacked the passengers and took them in their vehicle and threw them out near Thrissur. The passengers were assaulted and they claim that around Rs 4.5 crore was looted from them," police told PTI.
Police said they have checked the CCTV footage along the toll booths but the attackers have used fake registration number plates on their cars.
The car was travelling from Bengaluru to Malappuram, police said, adding that the source of money was also under probe.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
‘Hrudaya Vaishalya’ for cardiac care in rural K'taka
Oppenheimer read Gita deeply. He wasn’t a believer
Rajasthan: Tiger cub named after Paralympic medallist
Organ donation: Long waiting lists, winding procedures
Man Utd agree to sign Denmark's Hojlund from Atalanta
Mahisha Dasara: Parallel celebrations to Mysuru Dasara
DH Toon | Beats of distraction