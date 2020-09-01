Gangster goes to join BJP; flees scene after spotting police

He was a “guest” of the Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party, but ran away the moment he spotted police. And the “guest” was none other than a gangster whose name spells terror in parts of the city and had come to a BJP event to join the saffron party.

The incident took place on Monday evening in Vandalur on the outskirts of the city and the police came to the venue after receiving information that “Red Hills” Surya was coming to the event. However, an alert Surya fled the scene immediately after spotting the men in khaki.

The police, however, arrested six persons who had possessed weapons, from the meeting venue. Sources said Surya is wanted criminal and is allegedly involved in over 50 cases, including those with murder charges.

The incident has come as a serious embarrassment for the BJP, which is on a massive recruitment drive in Tamil Nadu, where it hardly has any base. The party has come under severe criticism in the past few weeks for inducting gangsters and those with criminal records and giving them positions. Recently, a party functionary was also held for smuggling banned substance in his car.

Monday’s incident shocked many in the Tamil Nadu BJP which is making concerted efforts to project itself as an alternative to the Dravidian parties.