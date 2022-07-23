Gem stones worth Rs 94L seized at Chennai, Lankan held

Gem stones worth Rs 94.34 lakh seized at Chennai airport, Sri Lankan national arrested

Initial examinations revealed that the passenger had swallowed packets containing the precious stones

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Jul 23 2022, 18:36 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2022, 21:02 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Assorted gem stones totaling 1,746 pieces worth Rs 94.34 lakh was seized at the airport in Chennai and a Sri Lankan national was arrested in this connection, the customs department said on Saturday.

Acting on specific inputs, the authorities intercepted the passenger who arrived here from Colombo recently, a press release from Commissioner of Customs K R Uday Bhaskar said.

Initial examinations revealed that the passenger had swallowed packets containing the precious stones. The officials recovered as many as 56 packets containing 1,746 assorted gem stones from him under relevant sections of Customs Act, 1962.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Arrest
Smuggling

What's Brewing

Why are Bengalureans unhappy with BBMP's new park timings?

Why are Bengalureans unhappy with BBMP's new park timings?

Over 1K artefacts missing from Lanka prez residence

Over 1K artefacts missing from Lanka prez residence

Neglected forests at the mercy of wildfires in Spain

Neglected forests at the mercy of wildfires in Spain

Germans asked to ditch black luggage to avoid delays

Germans asked to ditch black luggage to avoid delays

'Filming for Marvel is same as working in Bollywood'

'Filming for Marvel is same as working in Bollywood'

'Sky's the limit,' says world record breaker McLaughlin

'Sky's the limit,' says world record breaker McLaughlin

Does soccer still need the header?

Does soccer still need the header?

'Climate change is making Himalayas more vulnerable'

'Climate change is making Himalayas more vulnerable'

How satellites revolutionised the way we see world

How satellites revolutionised the way we see world

 