Kudumbashree's gender-neutral oath irks Islamic scholar

Gender-neutral oath of Kudumbashree irks Islamic scholar in Kerala

Taking strong exception to this, Koodathayi said the pledge was against the fundamental rights of religious freedom granted by the Constitution

PTI
PTI, Kozhikode,
  • Dec 03 2022, 19:46 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2022, 19:46 ist

An Islamic scholar has come out against an oath administered to the volunteers of Kudumbashree, an all-women network under the Kerala government, as part of its gender campaign saying some portions of it violated religious freedom and goes against the principles of Quran.

The portion of the pledge that a female member of a family should have equal property rights over her father's property, did not go down well with Nasar Faizi Koodathayi, a prominent leader of Samastha Kerala Jam-Iyathul Qutba Committee, an influential Islamic body.

The oath is part of a circular, issued by the district coordinator of the Kudumbashree Mission, the poverty eradication mission of the state government, to administer during its gender resource meetings.

"We will provide equal rights for both male and female over the property," the circular said among other things.

Taking strong exception to this, Koodathayi said the pledge was against the fundamental rights of religious freedom granted by the Constitution.

In a recent Facebook post, he said the state government has been organising various commendable projects through Kudumbashree as part of the gender campaign conducted by the Union Ministry of Rural Development.

However, some elements among them amounted to violating the fundamental rights of religious freedom, he claimed. "There is a proposal (in the circular) to take a pledge in the gender resource meeting in Kudumbashree during the fourth week. In the last portion of the pledge, it asks women members to say: We will give property rights to sons and daughters equally," he said.

He claimed that as per the Holy Quran, a man has a share of property equal to that of two women and the female member has been allowed half of what a male member gets from father's property. But, this could not be considered as a discrimination as the man has the complete responsibility of looking after the family, the scholar further said.

Those who allege discrimination in this was not seeing the expenses that the male member has to bear, he added.

The Kudumbashree circular "negating fundamental rights of religion and Constitution as part of gender neutrality" would surely invite protests, the scholar warned. Koodathayi recently triggered a row over his remarks against the football craze among youth.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Kerala

What's Brewing

2022 FIFA World Cup: Five best goals from the group stage

2022 FIFA World Cup: Five best goals from the group stage

Screenshots have generated new forms of storytelling

Screenshots have generated new forms of storytelling

Built to disappear: World Cup stadium 974

Built to disappear: World Cup stadium 974

Urdu festival Jashn-e-Rekhta returns after three years

Urdu festival Jashn-e-Rekhta returns after three years

G20 delegates to get a taste of royal Rajasthani dishes

G20 delegates to get a taste of royal Rajasthani dishes

Can Ukraine pay for war without wrecking economy?

Can Ukraine pay for war without wrecking economy?

Omicron likely developed in West Africa, study shows

Omicron likely developed in West Africa, study shows

Twitter keeps missing advertising targets as woes mount

Twitter keeps missing advertising targets as woes mount

Here’s why wearing a face mask is still a good idea

Here’s why wearing a face mask is still a good idea

 