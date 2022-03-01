Generation shift likely as Kerala CPI(M) conference commences

The CPI(M) Kerala state conference that began in Kochi on Tuesday is likely to witness a generation shift with the induction of more youngsters and women as party state officer bearers.

The political line of the CPI(M) at the national level, especially the approach towards Congress, may also come up for deliberations in the three-day conference.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said in his inaugural address that it was high time to collectively oppose communalist forces. He accused the BJP-RSS of trying to impose communal agenda in the country. A corporate-communal nexus emerged in the country and it was leading to a worst form of crony capitalism, he said.

A development agenda aimed at evolving a New Kerala would be discussed and finalised in the conference and the performance of the government would be also evaluated.

The political discussion in the Kerala state conference assumed much significance as Kerala is the only state where the CPI(M) is in power. Moreover, the party not only retained power for a second consecutive term, but also improved its position. The state unit of CPI(M) was not in favour of an alliance with the Congress at the national level as Congress is the main opposition party in Kerala.

The CPI(M) gave adequate representation to women and youngsters while reconstituting the district and local units. An upper age limit of 75 was already set for state office bearers. However, top leader like Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan would be exempted from the upper age limit.

CPI(M) national congress is scheduled to be held in Kerala in April.

