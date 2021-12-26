GSI to check Tamil Nadu villages over tremors

Geological Survey of India officials to check Tamil Nadu village over tremors

On Saturday, the tremors were stronger which led to cracks on several mud huts.

IANS
IANS, Chennai,
  • Dec 26 2021, 15:01 ist
  • updated: Dec 26 2021, 15:01 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Officials from the Geological Survey of India (GSI) officials will conduct a detailed check in the Perampet village of Tamil Nadu's Vellore district where mild tremors have occurred since December 21.

On Saturday, the tremors were stronger which led to cracks on several mud huts.

Addressing mediapersons, Vellore district revenue officer, K. Ramamoorthy who visited the site on Saturday, said: "Villagers said that mild tremors were taking place in the area since December 21. However, on Saturday tremors took place between 1 pm and 4 pm that led to cracks in the walls of around 12 mud huts."

He said that the district authorities have already informed the GSI officials for further testing of the area and ascertain the cause of the temblors.

With no quarries in and around Perampet, the district revenue officers have ruled out the possibilities of blasts causing the tremors.

Speaking to reporters, L. Swaminathan, a farmer from Perampet village, said: "The district authorities reached here on Saturday and said that GSI officials would be informed and we are expecting the GSI authorities and scientists to provide proper informationAon these recurring tremors and whether the danger quotient is high."

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Geological Survey of India
Tamil Nadu
Tremors
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Tutu never stopped fighting for 'Rainbow Nation'

Tutu never stopped fighting for 'Rainbow Nation'

Over 6K flights scrapped as Omicron hits Xmas travel

Over 6K flights scrapped as Omicron hits Xmas travel

Is gay window advertising out of the closet?

Is gay window advertising out of the closet?

The high price of our obsession with fast fashion

The high price of our obsession with fast fashion

DH Toon | Wonder who's paying for UP government's ads!

DH Toon | Wonder who's paying for UP government's ads!

Soaked in the spirit of fruitcake

Soaked in the spirit of fruitcake

NASA's Webb telescope launched: Now comes the hard part

NASA's Webb telescope launched: Now comes the hard part

Did Shah Jahan chop off the hands of Taj Mahal workers?

Did Shah Jahan chop off the hands of Taj Mahal workers?

Djokovic opts out of ATP Cup ahead of Australian Open

Djokovic opts out of ATP Cup ahead of Australian Open

Pandemic drives publishers to adopt newer formats

Pandemic drives publishers to adopt newer formats

 