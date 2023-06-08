German Ambassador smitten by Kerala's Kochi Water Metro

"Smitten" by Kochi Water Metro, German Ambassador Philip Ackermann on Thursday said it was a huge improvement in the port-city's infrastructure and he was happy that his country was able to contribute to this project.

Ackermann, who travelled from the High Court Water Metro Terminal to Vypin in the afternoon, was all praise for the water metro and its indigenous made in India technology. He said it was a better option than taking the bridge between the two points. "I am completely smitten. It was a wonderful experience. It is a wonderful boat, state-of-the-art. I think it is a huge improvement in Kochi's infrastructure and I am very impressed by its technology which is made in India and also made in Kochi," the German Ambassador told reporters while onboard the boat. Ackermann said it was good that the boat was electric as it would not disturb the aquatic flora and fauna. "It also links the islands in a regular way to the mainland," he added.

Read | Kochi Water Metro commences commercial operations; over 6,500 people ride on first day

The German Ambassador expressed happiness over his country's contribution to the project as 75 per cent to 80 per cent of the financing came from the Germany-based KfW Development Bank. "It gives us great pride and pleasure to be part of this wonderful project."

He further said that cities have to be made smarter and living in them more sustainable and the Kochi Water metro was one of the most convincing projects in that direction. "I will come again," he added. Ackermann was also accompanied by KfW India Country Head Wolf Muth, a statement issued by Kochi Water Metro Ltd said.

The Kerala government's ambitious Kochi Water Metro service, a first in the country and launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 25, commenced its commercial operations on a single route on April 26 when it received an "overwhelming" response from the public. Presently, it operates services on two routes.

The flagship water metro project of the Left front government, set up at a cost of Rs 1,136.83 crore in the port city, will connect 10 islands using 78 electric boats and 38 terminals, once fully operational. Initially, 15 electric air-conditioned catamaran boats will ferry city residents across eight water routes.

There are 15 proposed water routes.

The eco-friendly vessels can ferry up to 100 people each across the proposed 76-km-long routes at a speed of eight to 10 knots. The boat had also won Gussies International Electric Boat awards, 2022.