GHMC poll turnout slightly better than 2016, with one ward polling remaining

The voting percentage in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections was marked at 46.5 per cent on Tuesday.

The turnout was around 1 per cent higher than the votes polled in 2016, though the largely empty queue lines and the polling trends till 4 pm suggested the participation would be less than before.

Polling picked up towards the closing hours, though at the end, Hyderabad voters displayed their indifference once again by keeping the overall polled votes at below fifty per cent.

However, the Tuesday turnout has set a record of being the highest in the election history of the GHMC, created in 2007.

42.9 was the voting percentage in 2009 and which improved to 45.2 per cent in the 2016 civic body polls.

The 2020 percentage is expected to go a notch higher as elections in Old Malakpet would take place on Thursday. Polls of this one ward were canceled midway on Tuesday as it was found that CPI(M)'s Hammer, Sickle, Star symbol was printed on the ballot papers instead of CPI's Sickle, Corn-Eears.

There are a total of 150 wards in the GHMC, with jurisdiction over an expanse of 625 square KMs and around 1 crore population.

Covid-19 fears and the election following a three-day holiday prompting several Hyderabadis to go on tours are among the reasons said to have disallowed a still higher polling figure.

The BJP which expected a larger turnout after its aggressive campaign involving several national leaders has alleged a conspiracy by the K Chandrasekhar Rao government with the support of the Telangana State Election Commission, to limit voting.

BJP alleges rigging by AIMIM

On Wednesday, BJP's legislative council leader Ramchander Rao complained of large scale rigging of votes in several polling stations under the Ghansibazar and Puranapul wards in the old city.

In a representation to the SEC, Rao and other leaders alleged that AIMIM party men had threatened the police, barged into about 30 booths, and in presence of the frightened polling officials, have resorted to vote-rigging.

“While other stations had recorded a maximum of 40 per cent polling, in booths where such malpractices took place the figure went up to 94 per cent. We have demanded the commission for a re-poll in the said booths to ensure free and fair elections,” Rao said.

PM Modi calls T-BJP chief on GHMC elections

BJP sources said that PM Narendra Modi called state chief Bandi Sanjay over the phone and reviewed the polling trends, party position.

“The PM inquired about the assaults on party activists by the TRS men and appreciated the cadre resolve in the polls. He asked us to continue the zeal to take the party forward in the state,” a BJP leader said.