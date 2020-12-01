GHMC polls: BJP furious with low turnout, alleges conspiracy led by CM Rao

A high decibel campaign by political parties for the GHMC polls was met with a tepid response from the Hyderabad voters on Tuesday.

Only about 30 per cent voting was recorded till 4 PM.

The state election commission is compiling the final numbers, which are said to be taking more time as the polls were conducted through the ballot paper this time, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have not released any election figures till now. The tallying would take a few more hours and probably the numbers could be out, at about midnight,” Ashok Kumar, secretary, Telangana state election commission told DH.

With different estimates showing that a very low voting was recorded, the BJP alleged the outcome was according to CM Chandrashekar Rao's plans, “as the BJP had gained ground in the city.”

The BJP which expected a higher turnout especially following campaign by its big guns like party chief JP Nadda, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath and home minister Amit Shah, also blamed the state election commission for the low voting.

"Hats-off to the commission for ensuring a low voter per centage. The state election body and the police department have become tools in the hands of the ruling dispensation,” Sanjay told the media after the polling.

The Karimnagar MP alleged that a conspiracy was hatched by the CM, with support of the SEC, DGP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi etc to hold elections on Tuesday, which follows a three day long weekend. “They have murdered democracy,” he charged.

The GHMC polls, to take place in February, were advanced by two months, leaving the opposition parties stunned.

The BJP leaders also questioned the use of ballot instead of the EVMs, and alleged that inexperienced poll personnel were deployed instead of government teachers.

“And then we have a State Election Commissioner who cannot differentiate between the CPI and CPM symbols” Bandi said.

Bandi's reference was to the Telangana Election Commission printing CPI(M)'s Hammer,Sickle,Star symbol instead of the CPI's Sickle,Corn-Eears on the ballot papers of one ward.

The SEC had to order a re-poll in 69 stations of Ward-26, Old Malakpet to take place on 3 December. Because of the re-poll, no exit polls should be telecast/published till 6 PM Thursday, the commission said.

BJP leaders alleged that the TRS leaders, including some ministers, have resorted to large scale malpractices by distributing money to voters, and attacking their cadres in some places.

The leaders however exuded confidence saying the results would be in their favour.

Counting of the votes is on Friday.